Czech National Bank Raises Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,241,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $131.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.75.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

