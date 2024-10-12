Czech National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 76.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $96.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average of $79.16.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,688. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NRG. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

