Czech National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 13,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Eldred Rock Partners LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 68,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW opened at $108.98 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.42. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

