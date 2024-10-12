Czech National Bank Raises Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CMS Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,071 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CMS Energy by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473,977 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in CMS Energy by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,697 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,149,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,880,000 after acquiring an additional 742,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,607,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,313,000 after acquiring an additional 134,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $69.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $71.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.