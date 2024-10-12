Czech National Bank Raises Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 61.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K opened at $80.56 on Friday. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 85.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $4,371,582.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,064,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,869,299,533.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $4,371,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,064,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,299,533.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $9,241,118.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,368,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,201,136.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,117,515 shares of company stock worth $83,979,855. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

