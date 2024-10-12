DA Davidson Increases Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target to $48.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VITL. TD Cowen upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $39.77 on Thursday. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $48.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $147.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.41 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $949,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,266,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,619,033.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Vital Farms by 8.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

