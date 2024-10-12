Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives $3.35 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.35.
A number of analysts have weighed in on DADA shares. Citigroup raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Dada Nexus to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Price Performance
DADA stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $480.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.70.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 19.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $324.54 million during the quarter.
Dada Nexus Company Profile
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.
