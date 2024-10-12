Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 70.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.19.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $129.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.32. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.47, a PEG ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $290,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,939,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $14,192,544.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 347,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,822,395.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $290,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,939,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,574 shares of company stock worth $41,291,591. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.