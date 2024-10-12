Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 562,006 shares in the company, valued at $22,452,139.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $254,021.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,506.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,006 shares in the company, valued at $22,452,139.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,831,855 shares of company stock valued at $649,330,295. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.84 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $44.38.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

