Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 711 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $2,626,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Trade Desk by 11.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after acquiring an additional 70,201 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $3,011,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $117.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.17 and a 200-day moving average of $96.07. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 235.80, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,846.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,797.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,095,115. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TTD. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.05.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

