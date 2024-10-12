Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get eBay alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 6.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in eBay by 3.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded eBay to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,852,008.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,666 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $67.72.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. eBay’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.