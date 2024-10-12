Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $78,000 Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $760,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 67.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 342.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 211,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 163,809 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

RVNC stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $553.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

