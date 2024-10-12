Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter worth about $63,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UNG opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $853.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $31.92.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

