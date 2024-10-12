Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Invests $144,000 in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 807.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,073,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073,552 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 89.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560,929 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,438 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,638,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 5,308.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after buying an additional 2,165,700 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MBLY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.85.

In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at $67,362,401.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $12.89 on Friday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $44.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 0.08.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

