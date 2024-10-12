Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Invests $282,000 in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,609,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,990,991,000 after purchasing an additional 673,243 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,147,000 after buying an additional 1,126,394 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,177,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,518,000 after acquiring an additional 67,072 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,773,000 after acquiring an additional 632,398 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 10.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,035,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,333,000 after acquiring an additional 391,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,172.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $110.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.84 and a 200 day moving average of $104.80. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

