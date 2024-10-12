Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,509 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 46.4% in the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,920. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.01. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.55.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

