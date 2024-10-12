Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 155.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at $86,252,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $31,974.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,932,582.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,049,994 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.74.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $124.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.69. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

