Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA stock opened at $152.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.62.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

