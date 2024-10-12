Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 978 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 158.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,709 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,118,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,946,000 after buying an additional 56,442 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,624,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,721,000 after buying an additional 237,902 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,370,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,351,000 after buying an additional 163,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,973,000 after acquiring an additional 42,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $963,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,792 shares in the company, valued at $40,014,979.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $963,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,014,979.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,710.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,288. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $86.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $92.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

