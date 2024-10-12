Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,893,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,289,000 after buying an additional 22,103 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,243,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,610,000 after purchasing an additional 57,491 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,543,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,942 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,534,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $121.16 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $121.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

