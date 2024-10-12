Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.9 %

ALB opened at $102.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average is $104.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $71.97 and a 52-week high of $177.52.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALB. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

