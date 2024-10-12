Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 223 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $134.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.13.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $11,928,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,951,359.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $25,254,826.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $11,928,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,951,359.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,496 shares of company stock worth $74,262,814 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.