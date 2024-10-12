Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 291 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,147,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,720,000 after buying an additional 100,214 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,078,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,157,000 after acquiring an additional 115,959 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,894,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,433,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,393,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $132.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.45 and a 200-day moving average of $124.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $132.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.