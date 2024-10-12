Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 52 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,369,000 after purchasing an additional 442,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,056,109,000 after buying an additional 192,962 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $210,806,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,910,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,447,587,000 after acquiring an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,204. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,545 shares of company stock valued at $33,968,828 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,441.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,410.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,335.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1,295.95. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $811.42 and a one year high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.