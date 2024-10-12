Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Lowered to C$53.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC lowered Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.90.

Definity Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSE DFY opened at C$54.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.80. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$35.48 and a 1-year high of C$55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 3.1263962 EPS for the current year.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

