Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 59,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $6,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DELL opened at $127.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.01 and a 200-day moving average of $124.91.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,978,043 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,671,062. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.