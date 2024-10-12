Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives $10.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.40.

Get Denny's alerts:

DENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Research Report on DENN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Denny’s Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Denny’s by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 44,414 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Denny’s by 87.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 146,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,885,000 after buying an additional 89,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $325.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.98 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denny’s

(Get Free Report

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.