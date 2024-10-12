Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives $10.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.40.
DENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
View Our Latest Research Report on DENN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s
Denny’s Price Performance
NASDAQ DENN opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $325.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02.
Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.98 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Denny’s
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Denny’s
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.