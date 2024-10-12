Desjardins Comments on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Desjardins reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.31. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.97 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.93 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup set a C$97.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$136.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$121.13.

TSE:CP opened at C$112.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$112.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$94.45 and a 52-week high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

