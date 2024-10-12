Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DIN. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

NYSE:DIN opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $53.26.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

