Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after acquiring an additional 750,686 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 33.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 747,406 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,419 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,711,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 41,048 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,169,952. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,169,952. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $28,684.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,334.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,707 shares of company stock worth $1,504,312. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

