Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,528,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,892 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Crown Castle by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $110.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.80.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCI

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.