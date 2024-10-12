Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 3,215 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,215 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 39.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 100,197 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 253,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,942,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,739,000 after purchasing an additional 201,632 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSNC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $75.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.88. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

SS&C Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,098.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,172.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 609,690 shares of company stock valued at $44,821,055. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.