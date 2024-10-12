Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 12,574 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,821 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,907,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,078,000 after buying an additional 1,701,452 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,571,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,097 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $42,315.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,502.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $680.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 0.48. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

