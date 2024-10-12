Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 3,950 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMRN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 56.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 124,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 194,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,990,000 after purchasing an additional 28,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 490,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,342,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.75 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.51 million. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

