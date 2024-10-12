Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 8,004 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 660.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 38.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

NYSE:CPF opened at $29.32 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $792.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $87.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 50.73%.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.