Diversified Trust Co Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $51,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $134.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.78. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $138.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MOD shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Modine Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,775,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,038 shares in the company, valued at $15,806,730.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.