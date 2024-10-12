Diversified Trust Co Has $225,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 79.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $320.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $170.17 and a one year high of $398.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.87. The company has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a PE ratio of 464.07, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.44.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

