Diversified Trust Co Has $237,000 Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $193.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.50 and its 200-day moving average is $170.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.