Diversified Trust Co Has $244,000 Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 492.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $26,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,802.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 2,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $201,756.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,262,234.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 400 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,802.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,512,108 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.06 and a 1 year high of $71.01.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.70 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

