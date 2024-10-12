Diversified Trust Co Has $250,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

SWKS stock opened at $97.30 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,440. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,440. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,616 shares of company stock worth $1,202,770. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

