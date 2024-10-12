Diversified Trust Co Has $283,000 Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 948 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Quanta Services by 581.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,252,000 after acquiring an additional 99,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,503,702,000 after acquiring an additional 191,334 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,418.0% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 33,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 31,196 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $309.42 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $312.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.98%.

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.93.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

