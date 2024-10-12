Diversified Trust Co Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 24.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 307.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

ALSN opened at $100.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $100.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.11.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,971.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,741 shares of company stock valued at $546,060 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

