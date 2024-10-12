Diversified Trust Co Invests $125,000 in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 37.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 26.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,073,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 226,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,622,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,995 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIT. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Investec downgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nomura began coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

WIT stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

