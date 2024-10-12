Diversified Trust Co Invests $201,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Gartner by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 16.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $241,872.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,636,008.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $241,872.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,949.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $32,601,014. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $529.29.

Gartner Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:IT opened at $521.22 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.61 and a 52 week high of $524.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $495.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

