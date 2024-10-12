Diversified Trust Co Invests $209,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $74.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.45 and a 1-year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

