Diversified Trust Co Invests $239,000 in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Biohaven in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Biohaven by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $53.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.31. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $62.21.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.92). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $220,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,620,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,590,937.49. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 21,052 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,970. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,590,937.49. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 54,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Biohaven from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Biohaven from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Biohaven in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

