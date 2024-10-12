Diversified Trust Co Invests $279,000 in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. KP Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Parsons by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Parsons by 30.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 55,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the second quarter worth about $29,302,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Parsons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $107.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.25. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $107.67.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. Parsons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

