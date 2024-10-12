Diversified Trust Co Invests $288,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,557,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $115.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.73. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.02.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.