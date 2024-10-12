Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $476.27 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $487.85 and a 200-day moving average of $494.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.