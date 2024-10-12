Diversified Trust Co Makes New $304,000 Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 510.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

